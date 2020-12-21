Sunday 11 January 2026

Setback for Novartis' inclisiran, as FDA issues CRL

Biotechnology
21 December 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the new drug application (NDA) for inclisiran, a potential treatment for hyperlipidemia in adults who have elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a statin therapy.

The FDA stated that the agency cannot approve Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) NDA by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of December 23, 2020, due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions.

The conditions will be conveyed to the European manufacturing facility within 10 business days. The third-party facility is responsible for drug product manufacturing. Satisfactory resolution of the unresolved facility inspection-related conditions is required before the Novartis NDA may be approved.

