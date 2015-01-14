Seth Elliott appointed president and chief operating officer of Immune Therapeutics

Immunotherapy specialist Immune Therapeutics has appointed Seth Elliott as president and chief operating officer.
Eugene Youkilis and Christopher Pearce have stepped down as officer of Immune but will still be on the board of directors.
Mr Elliot has more than 15 years of experience as a founder or senior executive of emerging growth and middle-market enterprises.
