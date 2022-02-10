Setting records every quarter, Dupixent drives growth at Sanofi

The US regulator has accepted for Priority Review a bid to broaden the label for Sanofi's (Euronext: SAN) monoclonal antibody Dupixent (dupilumab) in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
If approved, the new label will cover use as an add-on maintenance treatment for children aged six months to five years old, whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.
The target action date for a decision from the US Food and Drug Administration is June 9, 2022. Dupixent remains the only biologic medicine approved for patients six years of age and older in this indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze