Shaking off trial hold, seladelpar program is back on track

Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CBAY) have been lifted by a quarter after the liver disease specialist announced multiple clinical holds for seladelpar had been lifted.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed work could continue for all three Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
In November 2019, based on initial histological findings from a Phase IIb study in NASH, the firm opted to halt clinical development of the oral PPARδ agonist. At the time, shares in the company fell more than three-quarters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze