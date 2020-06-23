Wednesday 18 March 2026

Shares in Translate Bio in huge jump after Sanofi deal news

Biotechnology
23 June 2020
sanofi_france_large

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), the messenger RNA (mRNA) company, was trading up to 76% higher in pre-market activity on Tuesday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi still beating drum on pipeline progress in latest showcase
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
Sanofi forking out $3.7 billion to buy California biopharma company
17 August 2020
Biotechnology
Novel cystic fibrosis option safe, but no sign of efficacy
18 March 2021
Biotechnology
Look back at pharma news in the week to August 6, 2021
8 August 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

PRIME tools promise accelerated drug development in EU
Pharmaceutical
PRIME tools promise accelerated drug development in EU
18 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA greenlight for J&J’s Icotyde
18 March 2026
Biotechnology
Amphista CSO promoted to CEO
18 March 2026
Biotechnology
Excalipoint Therapeutics launches with $68.7 million
18 March 2026
Biotechnology
Priavoid’s PRI-002 shows Alzheimer’s promise without ‘treatment-related ARIA events’
18 March 2026
Biotechnology
Positive results for Sobi’s emapalumab in sepsis
18 March 2026
Biotechnology
Kupando adds 10 million euros to series A raise
18 March 2026


Company Spotlight

Structure Therapeutics
A Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Structure Therapeutics focuses on structure-based drug design to create scalable alternatives to injectable biologics, particularly in metabolic diseases such as obesity.


More Features in Biotechnology

Amphista CSO promoted to CEO
18 March 2026
Excalipoint Therapeutics launches with $68.7 million
18 March 2026
Priavoid’s PRI-002 shows Alzheimer’s promise without ‘treatment-related ARIA events’
18 March 2026
Positive results for Sobi’s emapalumab in sepsis
18 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze