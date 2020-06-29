Shares in Vaxart veer upwards on Warp Speed selection

Shares in US biotech Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) were gaining further on Monday following Friday’s 28% leap.

The company had announced on Friday that its COVID-19 vaccine has been selected for a non-human primate challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed, a US program to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021.

"Our vaccine is a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns"This study is designed to demonstrate the efficacy of Vaxart’s oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate.