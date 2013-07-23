Shares jump as Array BioPharma reports positive results for asthma drug

US biotech firm Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) saw its shares jump as it announced that its drug candidate for mild to moderate persistent allergic asthma, ARRY-502, an oral CRTh2 antagonist, met all primary and secondary endpoints.
The company said that the positive results from a placebo-controlled, randomized, double-blind Phase II trial show ARRY-502 met the primary endpoint of significant improvement in pre-bronchodilator Forced Expiratory Volume in one second (FEV1), a measure of lung function. It was also well tolerated with fewer adverse events compared to placebo.
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