Shionogi signs option accord with FunPep on allergy vaccine

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has linked up with fellow Osaka-based FunPep Co regarding the anti-IgE antibody-induced peptide FPP004X, currently under development by FunPep for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis (pollen allergy).

As a result, Shionogi will acquire exclusive research, development, and commercialization rights for FPP004X worldwide, based on the results of clinical trials conducted by FunPep.