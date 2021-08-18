Shorla teams up with Eversana ahead of anticipated oncology drug launch

Privately-held Irish-American company Shorla Pharma has announced a partnership with Eversana to support the launch and commercialization of its oncology portfolio.

The partnership will initially focus on SH-111, a drug designed to treat T-cell leukemia, currently pending US Food and Drug Administration approval.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shorla maintains ownership of SH-111 as well as all financial, legal, regulatory, and manufacturing responsibilities for the product.