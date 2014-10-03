Sigma-Aldrich acquires Cell Marque to grow antibody portfolio

USA-based life sciences company Sigma-Aldrich (Nasdaq: SIAL) has entered into an agreement to acquire US antibody company Cell Marque in a move to strengthen its antibody portfolio.
Sigma-Aldrich expects this acquisition to be neutral to mildly accretive to earnings per share in 2015. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is anticipated to close by the end of 2014.
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