Single dose coronavirus shot looks good

Many months behind rival jabs from BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), interim Phase I/IIa data on Janssen’s offering have finally arrived.

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the data show the firm’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine, JNJ-78436735, provided a durable immune response and was generally well-tolerated.

Neutralizing antibodies remained stable through to at least day 71, the latest timepoint available in the ongoing study, in all participants aged 18-55 years.