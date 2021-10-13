Sunday 11 January 2026

Sino-Korean tie-up in siRNA therapeutics

Biotechnology
13 October 2021
Chinese biopharma Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group (SEHK: 3692) and South Korean RNAi therapeutics company OliX Pharmaceuticals (Kosdaq: 226950) have announced a licensing and collaboration agreement.

The deal is for the discovery, development and commercialization of siRNA therapeutics in key targeted indications in Greater China, which includes the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

As part of the collaboration agreement, the companies will leverage OliX’s GalNAc-asiRNA platform to address various liver-based targets that are implicated in cardiovascular, metabolic, and other indications, using Hansoh’s R&D, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities in Greater China.

