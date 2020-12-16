Sio Gene Therapies jumps on early GM1 gangliosidosis results

Sio Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: SIOX) has reported positive six-month follow-up data from the low-dose cohort of the company’s dose escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.
The encouraging results in this rare, progressive, and fatal pediatric disorder sent shares in Sio Gene upwards by 14% in Wednesday morning’s trading.
AXO-AAV-GM1 was able to stabilize disease progression and, in some cases, even improve it, to help these children retain the developmental milestones they achieved by the time of treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze