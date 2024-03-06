Thursday 18 June 2026

Sionna closes $182 million Series C financing

Biotechnology
6 March 2024
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Today Boston, USA-based Sionna Therapeutics announced it closed a $182 million Series C financing, one of the largest late-stage rounds in biotech so far this year.

The proceeds will support the clinical development of first-in-class small molecules designed to fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein by stabilizing the first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1).

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