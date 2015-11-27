SkyePharma sees year-end cash ahead of estimates

UK drug delivery company SkyePharma (LSE: SKP) said its sees cash balance being ahead of expectations at the end of the financial year.
The AIM-listed company said that overall trading is in line with the estimates saying the firm has benefited from higher cash receipts.
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