Skyhawk signs yet another lucrative deal for its SkySTAR technology

Privately-held US biotech Skyhawk Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) have signed a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement aimed at the discovery and development of novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing for the treatment of serious diseases.

“We believe that splice site modulation holds significant promise for the treatment of diseases which today have limited or no therapeutic options,” said Mark Bunnage, senior vice president and site head, Boston Research at Vertex. “This collaboration brings Skyhawk’s innovative technology together with Vertex’ research and development experience; and fits perfectly with our strategy of investing in new technologies that will help us transform multiple serious diseases,” he noted.

Financial terms of the deal