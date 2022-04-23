Slew of drug label extensions backed by EMA's CHMP

As well as several novel drug recommendations at its April meeting, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) backed the extension of therapeutic indications for seven already marketed medicines.
Bydureon (exenatide), from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), for adolescents aged 10 years and over with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control.
Elonva (corifollitropin alfa), from Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) unit Organon, for the treatment of adolescent males (14 years and older) with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, in combination with human chorionic gondadotropin (hCG).
