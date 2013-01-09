Wednesday 17 June 2026

Small-molecule cancer drug revenues will reach $32.7 billion in 2016, says Visiongain

Biotechnology
9 January 2013

The small-molecule targeted cancer therapy revenues will reach a value of $32.7 billion worldwide in 2016, compared with $21.7 billion in 2011, according to Small-Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapies: World Market 2013-2023, published by business information provider Visiongain. The work analyses the USA, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy (EU5), India and China.

Visiongain forecasts that the overall market for small-molecule targeted cancer therapies will grow steadily to 2023. Rising disease prevalence, along with advances in pharmacotherapy and diagnostics, will stimulate that drug market. The R&D pipeline holds great promise. Also, in most countries, high demand exists for newer, better cancer treatments. There remain many commercial opportunities for small-molecule cancer treatments from 2013 to 2023, the study concludes.

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