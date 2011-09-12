SMC backs Celgene's Vidaza for rare blood and bone marrow cancers in Scotland

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), the equivalent of the UK’s drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) which backed the drug earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 17), has now granted patients in Scotland access to USA-based Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Vidaza (azacitidine) on the National Health Service in that country, having taken into account the benefits of a new patient access scheme.
This is the first time all patients in Scotland with advanced myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) can be prescribed azacitidine, which can potentially prolong the life of terminally ill patients by around nine months longer than standard treatment. The SMC decision is a reversal of a previous negative guidance.
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