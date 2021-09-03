Sobi board recommends shareholders accept takeover offer

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, jumped as much as 23.6% to 235 Swedish kronor early today, after the company revealed it has received a takeover bid.

Advent International Corporation and Aurora Investment Pte Ltd, an affiliate of GIC Pte Ltd, through Agnafit Bidco AB have today announced a public cash offer to Sobi’s shareholders to transfer their shares in Sobi to Agnafit Bidco. Under the terms of the offer, Agnafit Bidco will pay 235 kronor per Sobi share in cash, which values the issued share capital of Sobi at around 69.4 billion kronor (~$8.0 billion).

According to Sobi, the offer price represents a premium of: