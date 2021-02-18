Sunday 11 January 2026

Sobi down as 4th-qtr earnings and sales decline

Biotechnology
18 February 2021
Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, were down more than 8 at 151.20 Swedish kronor by late morning today, after it announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Revenue for the full-year grew 7% to 15,261 million kronor. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) were 6,301 million kronor, up 3% resulting in an adjusted EBITA margin of 41% per cent for the full year.

Sobi's fourth quarter adjusted EBITA fell 9% year-on-year to 2.18 billion kronor, while revenues were 4.58 billion kronor, down 6%, slightly above the 4.49 billion kronor mean forecast of analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

