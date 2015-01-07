Sobi extends distribution agreement with Exelixis for Cometriq

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) today announced that its agreement with Exelixis has been restructured and extended to December 31, 2019.

Sobi is responsible for the commercialization and distribution of Cometriq (cabozantinib) for progressive, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, and Turkey. The companies established the collaboration in February 2013, which was initially structured to expire December 31, 2015.

Access to patients