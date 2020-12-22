Sunday 11 January 2026

Sobi names new head of North America ahead of launch phase

Biotechnology
22 December 2020
sobi-location-big

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, has appointed Duane Barnes as the new head of Sobi in North America.

Mr Barnes will join Sobi in January 2021 and be part of the executive committee.

“Sobi in North America has gone through significant change over the past few years and has exciting launches both underway and coming up in the years ahead,” says Guido Oelkers, chief executive and president of Sobi. “This is why it is such a pleasure to welcome Duane to Sobi. His experience and background will be invaluable as we continue to build our presence in the US and fulfil our commitment to further expand access to patients,” he elaborated

