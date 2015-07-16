Friday 9 January 2026

SOBI Q2 ahead of outlook; ups FY forecast

Biotechnology
16 July 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Biotech firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) on Thursday raised its outlook for full-year revenue and posted a 15% rise in second quarter revenue ahead of estimates. The health care company reported second quarter revenue of 763 million Swedish kronor, up 15% against 663 million  kronor a year ago. While earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) fell to 74 million kronor, down 14% versus 86 million kronor a year earlier.

The rare disease drugmaker raised its full year outlook on the back of strong results in the last two quarters. The company now expects revenue in the range of 3,000 to 3,200 million  kronor, against 2,800 to 3,000 million kronor forecast earlier. SOBI expects EBITA in the range of 325 to 400 million kronor. The company sees higher operating costs in the full year due to the forthcoming launch of Elocta (rFVIIIFc; recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein).

Chief executive of SOBI, Geoffrey McDonough, said the strong first half performance has been boosted by solid growth across the company portfolio.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze