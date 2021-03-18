Sobi's novel peptide beats competition in rare disease

Results from the Phase III PEGASUS trial have been published by Nordic rare diseases firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, and its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS).
The firms are developing a synthetic peptide, pegcetacoplan, which regulates a key part of the body's immune system.
Top-line data for the targeted C3 therapy, announced in December 2020, showed it led to sustained hematological and clinical improvements for people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
