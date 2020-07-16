Sobi second quarter 2020 results disappoint

Nordic biotech Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020, which failed to impress investors, sending its share down 7.7% to 196.20 Swedish kronor by mid-morning.

Total revenue came in at 3,070 million kronor ($334.8 million), down 3% (-4% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) were 1,018 million kronor, down 15%, with an EBITA margin of 33%, unchanged from the like 2019 quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.96 kronor, versus 1.70 kronor, and adjusted EPS was 0.96 kronor versus 2.12 kronor.