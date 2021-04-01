Sobi secures UK reimbursement nod for Kineret

Three years after launching in the UK, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (STO: SOBI) Kineret (anakinra) has secured a positive reimbursement decision from the country’s health technology assessor.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Kineret as a biologic option for Still’s disease, including systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) and adult-onset Still’s Disease (AOSD).

The treatment has been available since 2018, following regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency, but until now limited funding has been in place for its use.



The decision unlocks funding for the therapy’s use as a second-line option in sJIA, and a third-line option for people with AOSD.