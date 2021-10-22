Monday 12 January 2026

Sobi sees 3rd-qtr sales up 27% and EPS leaps 70%

Biotechnology
22 October 2021
sobi_large

Rare diseases specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today posted financial results for the third quarter of 2021, with total revenue of 3,761 million Swedish kronor ($437 million), an increase of 27% compared with the same period a year ago and 29% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Gross profit for the quarter was 2,802 million kronor, versus 2,339 million kronor, representing a gross margin of 75%. Profit totalled 473 million kronor, up 70% for the quarter, with earnings per share also 70% high at 1.60 kronor.

Chief executive and president Guido Oelkers commented: “We saw continued growth and pipeline progress in the third quarter of 2021, and it is satisfying to see that results are confirming our strategic direction. Overall, our two main business areas are in solid shape and they progressed as expected. Overall, our two main business areas are in solid shape and they progressed as expected. In Hematology, growth in Doptelet sales more than compensated for lower sales of Elocta and Alprolix, where Elocta in particular was impacted by a negative price effect. In Immunology, strong sales growth was driven by Synagis due to an early RSV season as well as strong Gamifant sales, while Kineret continued to show so Savelid double-digit growth. In early September, Agnafit Bidco AB announced a public cash offer to Sobi’s shareholders, of which the outcome is not certain at the time of publishing this report.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Breakthrough Therapy designation for factor VIII therapy
1 June 2022
Biotechnology
New Elocta and Alprolix data
10 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Hemophilia patients in Ireland on clotting factors to be switched to Sobi's extended half-life therapies
7 February 2018
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca scuppers planned $8 billion takeover of Sobi
6 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze