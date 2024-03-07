Solid Biosciences enters licensing deal with Armatus Bio

US precision genetic firm Solid Biosciences (Nasdaq: SLDB) saw its shares gain 6.3% to $10.01 by late morning, on news of a licensing deal.

Solid entered into non-exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with privately-held Ohio-based Armatus Bio for the use of Solid’s proprietary capsid AAV-SLB101 for the development and commercialization of Armatus’ vectorized RNAi candidate to treat Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The AAV-SLB101 capsid has been shown in pre-clinical studies to have enhanced biodistribution and improved expression in muscle cells.