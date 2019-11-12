Solid shares shatter on halting of SGT-001 trial

Shares in Boston biotech company Solid Biosciences (Nasdaq: SLDB) opened 71% down on Tuesday after the company announced a major setback for its lead candidate.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Solid that IGNITE DMD, its Phase I/II study of SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate under investigation for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has been placed on clinical hold following a serious adverse event (SAE) affecting a patient.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze