Solid shares shatter on halting of SGT-001 trial

Shares in Boston biotech company Solid Biosciences (Nasdaq: SLDB) opened 71% down on Tuesday after the company announced a major setback for its lead candidate.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Solid that IGNITE DMD, its Phase I/II study of SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate under investigation for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has been placed on clinical hold following a serious adverse event (SAE) affecting a patient.

One of six patients given SGT-001