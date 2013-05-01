Soligenix and Intrexon collaborate on Melioidosis therapy development

US clinical stage biopharma company Soligenix (OTCBB: SNGX) says it will jointly develop a treatment for Melioidosis through a worldwide exclusive collaboration with Intrexon, a synthetic biology company that utilizes its proprietary technologies to provide control over cellular function. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under this collaboration with Intrexon, Soligenix intends to develop and commercialize human monoclonal antibody therapies for new biodefense and infectious disease applications for Melioidosis using Intrexon's advanced human antibody discovery, isolation and production technologies.

Melioidosis is an often lethal disease that is endemic in Southeast Asia and Northern Australia. It is also considered a high-priority biodefense threat as defined in the 2012 Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) Strategy established by the US Department of Health and Human Services with the potential for widespread dissemination through aerosol. Melioidosis is caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei, a Gram-negative bacteria that is highly resistant to antibiotic treatment regimens. In many parts of Southeast Asia, mortality rates are as high as 40%, making Melioidosis the third most common cause of death from infectious disease in that region after HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.