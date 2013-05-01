Friday 9 January 2026

Soligenix and Intrexon collaborate on Melioidosis therapy development

Biotechnology
1 May 2013

US clinical stage biopharma company Soligenix (OTCBB: SNGX) says it will jointly develop a treatment for Melioidosis through a worldwide exclusive collaboration with Intrexon, a synthetic biology company that utilizes its proprietary technologies to provide control over cellular function. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under this collaboration with Intrexon, Soligenix intends to develop and commercialize human monoclonal antibody therapies for new biodefense and infectious disease applications for Melioidosis using Intrexon's advanced human antibody discovery, isolation and production technologies.

Melioidosis is an often lethal disease that is endemic in Southeast Asia and Northern Australia. It is also considered a high-priority biodefense threat as defined in the 2012 Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) Strategy established by the US Department of Health and Human Services with the potential for widespread dissemination through aerosol. Melioidosis is caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei, a Gram-negative bacteria that is highly resistant to antibiotic treatment regimens. In many parts of Southeast Asia, mortality rates are as high as 40%, making Melioidosis the third most common cause of death from infectious disease in that region after HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze