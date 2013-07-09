Soligenix collaborates with SciClone in China for SGX942 as oral mucositis therapy

US clinical-stage biopharma firm Soligenix (OTCQB: SNGX) has entered into a personalized medicine collaboration with SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SCLN), a US firm with significant presence in China, for the firm's oral mucositis clinical program with SGX942.

As part of this collaboration, Soligenix will gain access to SciClone's oral mucositis clinical and regulatory data library in exchange for commercialization rights in the People's Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau. Financial terms have not been disclosed at this time.

Soligenix is developing SGX942, an innate defense regulator, for the treatment of oral mucositis (OM). OM in solid tumor patients, especially those with head and neck cancer, is an area of unmet medical need, with no approved drug therapy. It is estimated that OM affects about 90,000 head and neck cancer patients a year in the USA. SGX942 recently received Investigational New Drug clearance and fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letter June 3) and is poised to start a Phase II clinical trial by the end of the year.