Monday 12 January 2026

SomaLogic signs collaborations with Novo Nordisk and Ixaka

Biotechnology
29 June 2021
somalogic_big

Colorado, USA-based SomaLogic yesterday said it is adding to its list of collaborative agreements with Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).

As part of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will expand the use of the SomaScan technology platform for their drug development research in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Novo Nordisk will also provide proteins to SomaLogic that will help expand their proteomics platform to 10,000 proteins, more than six times the protein menu offerings of the current competitors. Novo Nordisk used SomaLogic’s SomaSignal tests in previous drug development efforts and will continue to use the tests as part of this agreement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ixaka's cell therapy shows promise in interim results
8 September 2021
Biotechnology
SomaLogic in licensing deal with OncoHost
13 June 2022
Biotechnology
Gilead and Novo Nordisk expand NASH collaboration
18 March 2021
Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk links with Kallyope to tackle obesity, diabetes
19 June 2018


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze