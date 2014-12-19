Sorrento and Conkwest join forces on cancer immunotherapies development

US cancer drug developer Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) and privately-held Conkwest have entered into a definitive agreement to jointly develop next generation CAR-TNK immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

The CAR-TNK technology platform combines Conkwest's proprietary Neukoplast cell line with Sorrento's proprietary G-MAB fully human antibody technology and CAR designs to further enhance the potency and targeting of Neukoplast. Under the terms of the agreement, Sorrento and Conkwest will establish an exclusive global strategic collaboration focused on accelerating the development of CAR-TNKs for the treatment of hematological malignancies as well as solid tumors.

Financial terms