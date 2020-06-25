Sosei Heptares and AbbVie ink collaboration on inflammatory diseases research

Shares of Japanese firm Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) closed up 12.4% at 1,877 yen today, after it announced an exclusive discovery collaboration and option-to-license agreement by its Sosei Heptares unit with US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to discover, develop and commercialize novel medicines that modulate G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets of interest to AbbVie.
The collaboration will initially focus on discovery of novel small molecules targeting inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Sosei Heptares, which signed a string of licensing deals last year, will apply its proprietary StaR technology and GPCR-focused Structure-based Drug Design (SBDD) capabilities and fund R&D activities through the completion of Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. AbbVie may then pay license fees to exercise its exclusive license options and assume responsibility for global development and commercialization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze