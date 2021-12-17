Sosei Heptares links with Twist Bioscience on antibody discovery

Japan’s Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) and US DNA synthesis firm Twist Bioscience Corp (Nasdaq: TWST) have announced a strategic collaboration to discover therapeutic antibodies against G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) identified by Sosei Heptares.

The collaboration will utilize Sosei Heptares’ fully structurally enabled GPCR target proteins, isolated and stabilized using its proprietary StaR (stabilized receptor) platform technology.

Twist, whose shares closed down 13% at $77.58 following the announcement, will leverage its proprietary antibody libraries, including two synthetic GPCR-focused antibody libraries, and apply its sophisticated bioinformatics approaches.