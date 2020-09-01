Sunday 11 January 2026

SOTIO buys rights to Unum tech in move to Massachusetts

Biotechnology
1 September 2020
Czech immuno-oncology firm SOTIO has acquired the rights to USA-based Unum Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: UMRX) BOXR cell therapy platform and lead T cell therapy programs.

Based in Prague, SOTIO is owned by PPF Group, and is focused on the development of immuno-oncology treatments for solid cancers.

Unum’s proprietary Bolt-on Chimeric Receptor technology incorporates novel transgenes to enhance T cell function in the solid tumor microenvironment.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


