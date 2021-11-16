SOTIO expands its ADC pipeline via agreement with LegoChem

Czech immuno-oncology company SOTIO Biotech, which is owned by PPF Group, today announced an exclusive, target-specific license and option agreement with South Korean biotech LegoChem Biosciences (Kosdaq: 141080), a company focused on developing its clinical-stage platform technology enabling antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO will obtain rights to deploy LCB’s ADC technology for up to five therapeutic programs targeting distinct tumor-associated antigens.

The deal enables SOTIO to combine its proprietary antibodies with LCB’s ADC technology platform in order to deliver novel therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and includes LCB’s proprietary conjugation technology ConjuAll and potent linker-payload platform including multiple different payloads.

Back-loaded deal terms