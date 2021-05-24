South Korean approval and production deal for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Last Saturday, US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea (MFDS) has approved the company’s application for conditional marketing authorization for its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

GC Pharma in South Korea is the company’s marketing authorization holder and distributor of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the South Korea.

The approval is based on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase III clinical study announced on November 30, 2020. South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.