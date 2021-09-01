Sunday 11 January 2026

South Korean COVID jab enters final stages of testing

Biotechnology
1 September 2021
Another coronavirus vaccine is moving towards the finishing line, as South Korean firm SK Bioscience (KRX: 302440) announced the initiation of Phase III tests for its candidate, GBP510.

Working with GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), SK is aiming to deliver a novel nanoparticle vaccine which targets the receptor binding domain of the virus.

GBP510 is being developed in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant, and boasts positive interim Phase I/II results, generating strong neutralizing antibodies in trial participants.

