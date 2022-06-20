SPAC merger of JATT Acquisitions and Zura Bio

UK clinical-stage Zura Bio Limited, founded in January this year, and JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE: JATT), a publicly-traded US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

On closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Zura Bio Limited. The combined company’s ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ZURA.”

“This is an important milestone for Zura Bio as it accelerates our goal to become a leading global immunology company. We look forward to initiating our Phase II clinical trial in alopecia areata and to exploring the potential of ZB-168 in other immune diseases. Through the combination with JATT, we will strengthen our leadership team and secure capital to rapidly advance ZB-168 through the clinic in order to bring potentially life-altering new medicines to patients in need,” said Oliver Levy, chief financial officer and member of Zura Bio’s board of directors.