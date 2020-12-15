Spain's Reig Jofre to produce Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Spanish pharma company Reig Jofre’s (BME: RJF) share price rocketed 32% to 4.99 euros this morning, after it revealed that it has reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen to execute the technology transfer to manufacture its investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2-S.
Reig Jofre’s long standing, widely recognized experience in the manufacturing of sterile injectable products, together with the availability of a state-of-the-art new Plant in Barcelona scheduled to come on-stream in the first quarter of 2021, create a unique opportunity to contribute to the need for a fast and secure deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
