Spain's Zeltia is turning a corner, say Edison analysts

Spanish drugmaker Grupo Zeltia (ZEL: MC) is approaching a material catalyst this year in the form of the read-out from its Phase II study of lurbinectedin (PM01183) in platinum resistant ovarian cancer, say analysts at Edison Investment Research. If positive, this could form the basis of a licensing deal that could transform Zeltia’s fortunes, they believe.
This, and the more positive sales outlook for cancer drug Yondelis (trabectedin), which has been hampered by recent Doxil supply shortages, should support further pipeline development and ultimately help Zeltia transition into a cancer pure-play.
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