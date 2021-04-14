Sunday 11 January 2026

Spark Thera collaborates with Senti Bio

Biotechnology
14 April 2021
senti_bio_large

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Spark Therapeutics has signed a collaboration and option agreement with Senti Biosciences, a leading gene circuit company, to apply Senti Bio’s gene circuit technology to the development of next-generation precision gene therapies directed toward specific cell types in the central nervous system (CNS), eye or liver.

Created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, gene circuits reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their environments for defined therapeutic applications.

Deal potentially worth more than $645 million

