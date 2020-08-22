Sunday 11 January 2026

Spartalizumab combo with Tafinlar + Mekinist fails in Phase III advanced melanoma study

Biotechnology
22 August 2020
melanoma_credit_depositphotos_large

The Phase III COMBI-i study evaluating the immunotherapy spartalizumab (PDR001), in combination with the targeted therapies Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib), did not meet its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) announced on Saturday.

The trial was conducted among untreated patients with unresectable (Stage IIIC) or metastatic (Stage IV) BRAF V600 mutation-positive cutaneous melanoma, compared to Tafinlar + Mekinist alone.

Tafinlar, a BRAF inhibitor, and Mekinist, a MEK inhibitor, are already approved to treat BRAF V600-mutant melanoma, generating sales of $737 million in the first half of 2020. Spartalizumab is an experimental PD-1-blocking agent.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for Tecentriq triple-combo for advanced melanoma
31 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
ASCO 2019: New analysis supports first-line Tafinlar plus Mekinist
5 June 2019
Biotechnology
Funding round primes IO Biotech for shot at metastatic melanoma
13 January 2021
Biotechnology
Trametinib represents potential new standard-of-care in ovarian cancer
4 February 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze