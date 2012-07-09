Spectrum extends tender offer for Allos

US biotech firm Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SPPI) said late Friday that it has again extended tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Allos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALTH; The Pharma Letter April 10) for $1.82 per share in cash (around $206 million in total), plus one contingent value right, which entitles Allos stockholders to an additional payment of $0.11 per share in cash if certain European regulatory approval and commercialization milestones for lymphoma drug Folotyn (pralatrexate injection), a folate analog metabolic inhibitor, are achieved.

Shares of Spectrum closed at $16.94 Friday and were unchanged in after-hours trading. The stock has jumped 53% over the past three months. Allos stock closed up 1.7% at $1.78 I regular trading that same day/