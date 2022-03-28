Monday 12 January 2026

Spesolimab shows significant improvement in patients with GPP flares

Biotechnology
28 March 2022
boehringer_headquarters_flags_large

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new data from the pivotal Phase II Effisayil 1 trial, presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Boston.

The Effisayil 1 trial, recently published in  The New England Journal of Medicine, showed significant clearance of skin pustules in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flares within the first week after treatment with spesolimab versus placebo. This effect was sustained over 12 weeks, according to data presented at AAD, which found that 84.4% of patients had no visible pustules after the 12-week trial duration and 81.3% had clear/almost clear skin.

“GPP is an unpredictable, painful, and potentially life-threatening rare skin disease with no available FDA-approved treatment options,” said Dr Boni Elewski, trial investigator and chairperson, Department of Dermatology at The University of Alabama School of Medicine, adding: “The findings presented at this year’s AAD Annual Meeting showed that the efficacy of spesolimab is sustained over 12 weeks, providing further evidence of the rapid benefit that spesolimab could bring to patients living with the burden of GPP flares.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novel IL-36 blocker proves effective in rare skin condition
23 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III INBUILD results for Ofev in ILDs
30 September 2019
Biotechnology
FDA green lights Spevigo, first treatment option for GPP flares in adults
2 September 2022
Biotechnology
New data demonstrate superiority of spesolimab vs placebo in preventing GPP
4 July 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze