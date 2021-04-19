Sunday 11 January 2026

Sputnik V labelled 'most efficient COVID-19 vaccine' as China manufacturing deal announced

Biotechnology
19 April 2021
vaccine_sputnik_big

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, and Hualan Biological Bacterin have announced an agreement on production of more than 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V, in China.

This amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate more than 50 million people.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the RDIF, said: “Cooperation agreement with Hualan Biological Bacterin, one of the leading vaccine manufacturers of China, will help significantly increase the production capacities of Sputnik V. China is one of the key partners in production of the Russian vaccine, which is already used virtually in every part of the world to protect people’s health as Sputnik V has proved to be safe and highly effective.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia seeks to distance Sputnik V from blood clotting cases
15 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
India approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
13 April 2021
Biotechnology
More manufacturing woes add to J&J's vaccine worries
20 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Vaccine companies shareholders' profits would pay to vaccinate Africa, say campaigners
22 April 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze