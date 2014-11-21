Stallergenes exercises option to develop allergy treatments with ActoGeniX

France-based allergenics company Stallergenes (Euronext Paris: GENP) is to exercise the option to pursue the exclusive development of a new class of oral allergy treatments in partnership with Belgian biopharma company ActoGeniX.

The collaboration will focus on the development of a treatment approach based on allergen-specific tolerance through delivery of allergens expressed and secreted by L.lactis bacteria. Stallergenes and ActoGeniX have already carried out a successful proof-of-principle study in preclinical models.

Bernard Coulie, chief executive of ActoGeniX, said: “The PoP study provides the scientific basis for the applicability of our technology platform in allergen immunotherapy. We are extremely pleased to continue our collaboration with Stallergenes while we focus on progressing our existing pipeline and validating our technology platform in new therapeutic areas."