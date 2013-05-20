Stallergenes and DBV Technologies partner on developing novel respiratory allergies treatments

French biotech firms DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV), creator of Viaskin, a new standard in the treatment of allergies, and Stallergenes (Euronext Paris CAC small), worldwide leader in allergen immunotherapy, have entered into a strategic research partnership.

This partnership combines Stallergenes’ know-how in respiratory allergies with DBV’s Viaskin, a unique platform allowing for epicutaneous desensitization. DBV will conduct all preclinical work, up to proof-of-concept studies using Viaskin and Stallergenes’ aeroallergens. Stallergenes will finance all of DBV’s research on these aeroallergens and will have development and commercialization rights. In the coming months, the parties will enter into license agreements for each aeroallergen, defining the opt-in terms for development and commercialization. Further financial terms of the accord were not revealed.